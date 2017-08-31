Driver in deadly school bus crash requests probation

The fire reportedly started in the kitchen of the house on West Smith Road.More >>
Franklin police officers are now equipped with the newest drug to fight the opioid crisis. The department purchased 168 doses of Narcan for officers to use in the field.More >>
The Tennessee secretary of state's office says it has begun offering online voter registration.More >>
The driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students in November wants a judge to offer him probation and dismissal of his case.More >>
A Rutherford County School Resource Officer and 15-year veteran of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office was fired after allegedly assaulting a student.More >>
Volunteers from Tennessee are continuing to join the rescue efforts, including a group of 27 nurses from Nashville who just deployed to south Texas.More >>
Surveillance video shows the man leaving the store with the safe, believed to be about 100 pounds, before struggling with it and dropping it.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey entering Middle Tennessee. Sustained rainfall through Friday may cause flash flooding around the area.More >>
The man accused of raping and murdering a 7-year-old Kentucky girl is expected to be in court Thursday.More >>
Police are investigating a burglary at the Shell gas station on Gallatin Pike North in Madison.More >>
