Nashville nurses assisting with Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas

At least 30 people have been confirmed dead after Hurricane Harvey, and that number is expected to rise in the coming days.

Volunteers from Tennessee are continuing to join the rescue efforts, including a group of 27 nurses from Nashville who just deployed to south Texas.

The group flew from Nashville to Dallas on Wednesday and spent nine hours on a bus to help relieve exhausted hospital workers all throughout Houston.

News 4 Skyped with ICU nurse Nicole Huggins, who said she was blown away by the warm welcome she received from hospital staff when her bus pulled in.

"They were standing outside clapping, had signs, it was incredible, heart-warming. I've never had that feeling ever in my life. That was so great," Huggins said.

Huggins said some nurses will be working through the night on 24-hour shifts.

The East Nashville resident said she is currently waiting for ICU patients who had been transferred out before the flood to be transferred back to her facility.

She said her co-workers are preparing for multiple patient conditions.

"It's gonna be pneumonia, it's gonna be hypothermia, it's gonna be, just a a lot of sitting in water, you're getting sick, you can get infections, we're gonna see a lot of sepsis, which can turn bad really quickly," she said.

The nurses will be sleeping on cots for the next two weeks, which is the minimum time commitment required to help at hospitals in Houston.

