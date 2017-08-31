Gabriella Doolin was found dead over the weekend during a youth football game in Scottsville, which is in Allen County.

Timothy Madden, the man accused of murdering a 7-year-old girl during a football game in Kentucky, is now accused of approaching another child.

Man accused of raping, murdering KY girl to appear in court

The man accused of raping and murdering a 7-year-old Kentucky girl is expected to be in court Thursday.

Timothy Madden is facing the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and first-degree murder.

The victim, Gabbi Doolin, was at a football game with her parents in November 2015 when she disappeared. Her body was found 25 minutes later in a creek near Allen County-Scottsville High School.

Kentucky State Police arrested Madden nearly a week later.

Since his arrest, Madden has maintained his innocence, but investigators say DNA linked him to the death.

Madden reportedly went to high school with Gabbi's father. His children were involved in cheerleading and football with Gabbi and her siblings.

