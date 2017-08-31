Couple escapes mobile home fire in Greenbrier

The fire happened inside a mobile home on West Smith Road. (WSMV)

A Greenbrier couple woke up to flames inside their mobile home early Thursday morning.

The fire reportedly started in the kitchen of the trailer on West Smith Road.

Officials said there is damage to the back of the mobile home.

Everyone who was inside the house is expected to be OK.

