Burglar steals beer from Madison gas station

Police are investigating a burglary at the Shell gas station on Gallatin Pike North in Madison.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, the burglar busted through the glass of the front window and stole a case of beer.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Officials have obtained surveillance video of the crime, but the quality is poor.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.