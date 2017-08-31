Burglar steals beer from Madison gas station - WSMV Channel 4

Burglar steals beer from Madison gas station



NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating a burglary at the Shell gas station on Gallatin Pike North in Madison.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, the burglar busted through the glass of the front window and stole a case of beer.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Officials have obtained surveillance video of the crime, but the quality is poor.

