Would-be burglar leaves empty-handed after dropping safe

The attempted burglary happened at the Decorative Concrete Depot. (WSMV)

A man was caught on video trying to steal a safe from a south Nashville business and failing.

The Decorative Concrete Depot store on Trousdale Drive has been broken into several times before.

This time, a would-be burglar pried open the back door and got his hands on a small safe.

Surveillance video shows the man leaving the store with the safe, believed to be about 100 pounds, before struggling with it and dropping it.

The man then went back inside to get a rolling desk chair so he could put the safe on the chair and roll it out.

As he rolled the safe away, the chair got caught on something, and the safe fell, which is when the man left empty-handed.

Police have not identified the suspect, who was wearing baggy jeans and a long-sleeved T-shirt.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.