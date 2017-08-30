Rutherford County SRO fired after assaulting student

A Rutherford County School Resource Officer and 15-year veteran of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office was fired after allegedly assaulting a student.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, 53-year-old Jimmy Sanford was charged with assault, perjury and filing a false report after detectives investigated an arrest he made Monday at Smyrna West Alternative School.

The investigation showed that Sanford handcuffed and then assaulted a 16-year-old male student before taking him to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.

"We're not going to accept lawlessness on the part of our law enforcement or detention officers," said Rutherford County Sheriff Michael Fitzhugh. "It is unacceptable."

Sanford was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Police say it is an open and active investigation.

