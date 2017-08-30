Murfreesboro officer injured in motorcycle crash gets special surprise in rehab

The Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood has created the “Nashville Statement,” stating that marriage is between one man and one woman.More >>
It started out as a normal day in physical therapy for injured Murfreesboro Police Officer Matt Stern. He woke up, ate breakfast and headed to the gym in his rehabilitation center to begin three hours of physical therapy.More >>
A woman told News 4 she was inadvertently scammed into scamming others.More >>
An altercation before school at Columbia Central High School led to 13 students to be cited and four taken to juvenile detention, according to a news release.More >>
A Rutherford County School Resource Officer and 15-year veteran of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office was fired after allegedly assaulting a student.More >>
A family says they're not being allowed to pay their respects to their loved ones when they want to go. They say an obstacle is standing in the way of them visiting a cemetery. It's a matter that has both sides getting attorneys involved.More >>
The FAA said the Grumman American AA-1B aircraft crashed about 2,500 feet from the end of the runway around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
In the world of record-breaking heights, television towers get no respect.More >>
Nearly 100 first responders from Tennessee are en route to southeast Texas to help with rescues after Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Franklin police will begin carrying Narcan, the nasal spray medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.More >>
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >>
An altercation before school at Columbia Central High School led to 13 students to be cited and four taken to juvenile detention, according to a news release.More >>
The Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood has created the “Nashville Statement,” stating that marriage is between one man and one woman.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
The Metro police chief has sent out a memo to employees warning them about potential flooding in the coming days as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey move through Nashville.More >>
The first thing you think of when it comes to Best Buy is probably electronics, not bottles of water. But, unfortunately, that’s what they are known for today.More >>
A Riverdale High School football player is recovering from surgery after breaking his femur during a game in Franklin on Friday night.More >>
Brian Watson, 39, is charged with solicitation for rape of a child. It's not clear what position Watson has with Metro Nashville Public Schools.More >>
