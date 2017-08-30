Murfreesboro officer injured in motorcycle crash gets special surprise in rehab

It started out as a normal day in physical therapy for injured Murfreesboro Police Officer Matt Stern. He woke up, ate breakfast and headed to the gym in his rehabilitation center to begin three hours of physical therapy.

Stern said he grew suspicious as nurses began cleaning everyone out of the room.

"I found it kind of odd that I had to sign a release while I was on the elliptical machine today," Stern said. "Because they said they were clearing everybody out but said there was an 'error' in my PT schedule, so I needed to sign a release so they could photograph while I was in there. Something threw me off a little bit while I was in there. Then I see my little guy Hunter walk around the corner and the jig was up."

One month ago, Stern didn't know if he would ever see his son Hunter again, after the officer and former Marine was thrown off his motorcycle while responding to a crash in Murfreesboro.

Tuesday, Stern got to see his son walk for the first time in person, his wife Stephanie was not too far behind.

"Come to daddy," Stern said, reaching out and kneeling toward the excited toddler.

Moments later, more people began flooding into the small rehab gym: nurses, police officers, friends, representatives from Fifth Third Bank and then Gnash of the Nashville Predators walked in bearing gifts.

"Thank you for putting your life on the line to protect others. Thank you for being a fighter. Thank you for being a longtime Preds fan," Stern read a letter from the Nashville Predators aloud. "Here at the Nashville Predators, we'd like to invite you and your family to 2017-2018 opening night, Oct. 10, versus the Flyers, heck yeah!" Stern exclaimed as he read the surprise letter.

He was also given a personalized Predators jersey with his name and badge number, a signed puck and another signed jersey.

"I'm feeling pretty good right now. It definitely caught me off guard," Stern said.

Stern has been in a medical facility since his police motorcycle collided with another car in July while heading to another crash. He was thrown from his police motorcycle and dragged nearly 40 feet. He said doctors told him he suffered an internal decapitation, only hanging on by a nerve from his brain.

He suffered several broken ribs and two collapsed lungs, among other serious injuries. Stern credits his training with saving his life.

"Sometimes you take some steps forward and then some steps backwards, but all in all it's a forward progression. It’s a good one and I'm slowly healing,” Stern told News 4, sitting in a rehab dining area wearing a neck brace and boot over his leg.

Holding back tears, he thanked his wife for sticking by his side to help him pull through.

"She's my rock," Stern said about his wife Stephanie. "She's kept our family together. I don't know how I would have gotten through this without her."

He also expressed gratitude to his fellow officers who've helped keep his spirits up. One officer, Jacob Lamb spent weeks writing the Predators asking them to "stand with Stern" as he had stood with them. He and other officers and officials with Fifth Third Bank helped make the surprise a reality.

"I didn't even know that many people liked me let alone loved me. You know what I mean," Stern laughed. "It's a true blessing."

Stern said he's been overwhelmed by the support he's received since the crash.

"I was getting letters from all over the country, from Georgia and Florida. I got one, I think it was from Montana, to Vanderbilt while I was still there just saying we support you. We support police just hoping you make a full recovery. You can't thank people enough for things like that," Stern recalled.

He said his faith keeps him going and reminds him he has so much more to live for.

"The creator of all things who created me still has a purpose for me here, and that's what I hang on to," Stern said. "I know if he has a purpose to me and I'm not done here yet, then I need to hurry up and get better. That's what keeps me better."

He said he promised his wife he won't get back on the motorcycle. He is hoping for a full recovery to one day return to police work.

Tuesday, the Murfreesboro police suspended their motorcycle program after two more officers were injured in a crash.

The police department said it started re-evaluating its motorcycle program after Officer Stern's crash. After Tuesday's incident, the department decided to issue a stand down until they complete a full evaluation of the motorcycle program.

Everyone will now respond to crashes in patrol cars.

