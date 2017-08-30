Land owner, family in battle over cemetery visits

A family says they're not being allowed to pay their respects to their loved ones when they want to go. They say an obstacle is standing in the way of them visiting a cemetery.

It's a matter that has both sides getting attorneys involved.

"We have said enough's been done for Cheatham County to do something about this," said Robert Walker of Bell Town.

Walker's ties to the area run deep.

"I was born in 1963," he said. "This is the only neighborhood I've lived in right here."

Walker said many of his loved ones he's lost over the years are buried down a Sneed Road at Bell Town Cemetery.

"I had a sister named Diane Walker," he said. "She's buried back there."

That road is now blocked by a gate, barbed wire, warnings and a stop sign riddled with holes.

"I think it's sad, you know," Walker said. "They put that gate up. They put that sign up."

The Townsend family owns the property surrounding the cemetery. Walker said an easement on the property should allow people to get to it at any time. He said the debate over cemetery visits has been going with the Townsend family for more than ten years, but it's recently intensified.

"Oh, it is unfair," he said.

Walker took cell phone videos Monday as Cheatham County Sheriff's officials escorted the family to the cemetery despite protests by the Townsend family members. The video shows sheriff's officials showing a map to the Townsends of the easement. The Townsends maintain that it's not in the deed and ask sheriff's officials if they have permission from the district attorney to be on the land.

"There's nothing written on the deed about the easement," said one member of the Townsend family.

"It's no where in the deed," added another. "We'll see you in court. What are they going to do when they get back there to the cemetery?"

A member of the Townsend family told News 4 they didn't have anything to say on the matter. The Townsends' attorney, Rhonda Crabtree, said they want to give family members access to the cemetery but at times where they've called ahead and scheduled to come out. She said damage is their major concern.

Last month, a man was accused of removing one gate from its hinges and forcing his way through another to get to the cemetery. Charges of trespassing and vandalism have since been dropped.

Walker and other family members have voiced that they believe the gate blocking the easement is illegal. Walker also voiced frustration that the Townsends' animals have been on the cemetery property. In a video, one of the Townsend family members said he's done a lot of upkeep of the cemetery and questioned if any of the family would do the work to maintain it.

Attorneys for both sides met with the Cheatham County District Attorney Wednesday, though the matter's not settled yet.

"You need to take the gate down," Walker said. "We was here before you. Show some respect. There's no reason for you to be doing this."

