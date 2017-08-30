Nashville woman scammed into scamming others

A woman told News 4 she was inadvertently scammed into scamming others.

"I got a text saying, 'Do you want to be a payroll clerk for $800 a month?" said a Nashville woman, whose identity Metro police asked us to protect.

Police are worried about possible retaliation because over the last few months she thought she was paying people when, in reality, she was inadvertently helping someone steal from them instead.

"We looked into this matter. We feel she had no intent or knowledge of what she was participating in," said Sergeant Michael Warren with Metro's fraud unit.

A man claiming to be Barry Johnson sent texts and emails. He paid the woman to print and mail checks.

"It would look like it was going to a photographer so I'm like, 'OK, well maybe all these people freelance or something,'" the woman said.

Turns out the checks were counterfeit. They were going to people who had placed ads on Craigslist for large amounts, more than their asking price.

The victims would then send some of the money back to the bad guy.

When the banks eventually realized the checks were fake, the Craigslist posters who received the checks, would suffer the financial consequences. The woman who sent them had essentially been used as a money mule.

"It's all to avoid apprehension and avoid identification. The more people I can put between me and the authorities looking for me, the less likely they're going to find me," Warren said.

Police said the woman sent $300,000 worth of checks to people in Nashville and all over the country.

When she realized something was fishy, she's the one who called police.

"Do you feel bad?” News 4 asked.

"I was like, yeah, this has to stop," she said.

The woman wants to warn people: don't fall for it, and if you do, don't be afraid to tell someone.

"Give them the phone numbers, any information that you might have gotten, report it and let them know so hopefully they'll get caught," she said.

Police said once someone falls for a scam, they end up on what they call the "suckers list" and are more likely to be targeted by scam artists in the future.

Police also said, if at all possible, do not put checks in home mailboxes. They are easy to steal and have a lot of personal information on them. Thieves will use the checks to create fake ones which they can turn around and use in scams.

