Nashville woman scammed into scamming others

A woman told News 4 she was inadvertently scammed into scamming others.
"I got a text saying, 'Do you want to be a payroll clerk for $800 a month?" said a Nashville woman, whose identity Metro police asked us to protect.
Police are worried about possible retaliation because over the last few months she thought she was paying people when, in reality, she was inadvertently helping someone steal from them instead.
"We looked into this matter. We feel she had no intent or knowledge of what she was participating in," said Sergeant Michael Warren with Metro's fraud unit.
A man claiming to be Barry Johnson sent texts and emails. He paid the woman to print and mail checks.
"It would look like it was going to a photographer so I'm like, 'OK, well maybe all these people freelance or something,'" the woman said.
Turns out the checks were counterfeit. They were going to people who had placed ads on Craigslist for large amounts, more than their asking price.
The victims would then send some of the money back to the bad guy.
When the banks eventually realized the checks were fake, the Craigslist posters who received the checks, would suffer the financial consequences. The woman who sent them had essentially been used as a money mule.
"It's all to avoid apprehension and avoid identification. The more people I can put between me and the authorities looking for me, the less likely they're going to find me," Warren said.
Police said the woman sent $300,000 worth of checks to people in Nashville and all over the country.
When she realized something was fishy, she's the one who called police.
"Do you feel bad?” News 4 asked.
"I was like, yeah, this has to stop," she said.
The woman wants to warn people: don't fall for it, and if you do, don't be afraid to tell someone.
"Give them the phone numbers, any information that you might have gotten, report it and let them know so hopefully they'll get caught," she said.
Police said once someone falls for a scam, they end up on what they call the "suckers list" and are more likely to be targeted by scam artists in the future.
Police also said, if at all possible, do not put checks in home mailboxes. They are easy to steal and have a lot of personal information on them. Thieves will use the checks to create fake ones which they can turn around and use in scams.
Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
A family says they're not being allowed to pay their respects to their loved ones when they want to go. They say an obstacle is standing in the way of them visiting a cemetery. It's a matter that has both sides getting attorneys involved.More >>
A family says they're not being allowed to pay their respects to their loved ones when they want to go. They say an obstacle is standing in the way of them visiting a cemetery. It's a matter that has both sides getting attorneys involved.More >>
The FAA said the Grumman American AA-1B aircraft crashed about 2,500 feet from the end of the runway around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
The FAA said the Grumman American AA-1B aircraft crashed about 2,500 feet from the end of the runway around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
In the world of record-breaking heights, television towers get no respect.More >>
In the world of record-breaking heights, television towers get no respect.More >>
A woman told News 4 she was inadvertently scammed into scamming others.More >>
A woman told News 4 she was inadvertently scammed into scamming others.More >>
Nearly 100 first responders from Tennessee are en route to southeast Texas to help with rescues after Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Nearly 100 first responders from Tennessee are en route to southeast Texas to help with rescues after Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Franklin police will begin carrying Narcan, the nasal spray medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.More >>
Franklin police will begin carrying Narcan, the nasal spray medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.More >>
A suspect is in custody after a threat prompted the lockdown of three schools in Sumner County on Wednesday morning.More >>
A suspect is in custody after a threat prompted the lockdown of three schools in Sumner County on Wednesday morning.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey entering Middle Tennessee. Sustained rainfall through Friday may cause flash flooding around the area.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey entering Middle Tennessee. Sustained rainfall through Friday may cause flash flooding around the area.More >>
An altercation before school at Columbia Central High School led to 13 students to be cited and four taken to juvenile detention, according to a news release.More >>
An altercation before school at Columbia Central High School led to 13 students to be cited and four taken to juvenile detention, according to a news release.More >>
The Red Cross in Nashville is offering another training course for people wanting to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.More >>
The Red Cross in Nashville is offering another training course for people wanting to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.More >>
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >>
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >>
An altercation before school at Columbia Central High School led to 13 students to be cited and four taken to juvenile detention, according to a news release.More >>
An altercation before school at Columbia Central High School led to 13 students to be cited and four taken to juvenile detention, according to a news release.More >>
The Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood has created the “Nashville Statement,” stating that marriage is between one man and one woman.More >>
The Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood has created the “Nashville Statement,” stating that marriage is between one man and one woman.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
The Metro police chief has sent out a memo to employees warning them about potential flooding in the coming days as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey move through Nashville.More >>
The Metro police chief has sent out a memo to employees warning them about potential flooding in the coming days as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey move through Nashville.More >>
A Riverdale High School football player is recovering from surgery after breaking his femur during a game in Franklin on Friday night.More >>
A Riverdale High School football player is recovering from surgery after breaking his femur during a game in Franklin on Friday night.More >>
Local researchers are hoping human blood can take the sting out of one of Tennessee’s most dangerous creatures.More >>
Local researchers are hoping human blood can take the sting out of one of Tennessee’s most dangerous creatures.More >>
Brian Watson, 39, is charged with solicitation for rape of a child. It's not clear what position Watson has with Metro Nashville Public Schools.More >>
Brian Watson, 39, is charged with solicitation for rape of a child. It's not clear what position Watson has with Metro Nashville Public Schools.More >>