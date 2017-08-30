Franklin police officers to carry Narcan spray

Narcan can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. (Source: Franklin PD)

Franklin police will begin carrying Narcan, the nasal spray medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Police purchased 168 doses of the medication for approximately $6,300.

“A Franklin Police Officer who encounters a member of our community who is suffering from an opioid overdose might now be able to help save their life,” Chief Deborah Faulkner said in a release. “Officers from across the country have fallen victim, themselves, after unknowingly coming into contact with dangerous substances while conducting an investigation. This medication could help save the life of one of our police officers, as well.”

Officers will carry the medication in the field and several doses have been distributed to some work stations at police headquarters, including the lab and evidence.

Police said officers must undergo special training before they are issued the spray.

