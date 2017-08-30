News 4 TV tower a landmark in west Nashville

In the world of record-breaking heights, television towers get no respect.

High on a hill in a west Nashville neighborhood, a mostly anonymous red and white transmitter carrier touches 1,368 feet into the sky.

Unlike Nashville’s tallest building, it has no nickname or pizzazz attached to it.

Its purpose, besides delivering the News 4 TV signal, is singular: a beacon way up high for the lost.

The tower acts as a westbound compass and can be seen from every part of the city. It’s the tallest tower in town.

Mushtaq Ahmed is from Bangladesh. He moved to Knob Road 17 years ago and is always under the shadow of the tower.

This summer Ahmed looked up and saw something unusual.

“That’s really dangerous,” he said. “That’s so high. How did they do it?”

Every few years, the tower gets a paint job. It’s delicate and dangerous work. The two requirements are a lot of paint and a lot of courage.

The red and white White Bridge Road site shines again, a beacon of height refreshed in west Nashville.

“I haven’t heard anyone say, no, they don’t know it. If somebody knows White Bridge, they know the tower,” Ahmed said.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.