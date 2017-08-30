13 cited, 4 in custody after fight at Columbia school

An altercation before school at Columbia Central High School led to 13 students to be cited and four taken to juvenile detention, according to a news release.

Maury County Schools said the altercation stemmed from problems in a neighborhood from the past week.

According to the school system, the school resource officer used a shock gun on a student.

“The district and Superintendent (Chris) Marczak would like to commend the administration and staff at CHS for quickly intervening and returning school to normal as soon as possible,” the school system said in a news release. “We thank Columbia and Maury County law enforcement for being quick and responsive to keep all students safe.”

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.