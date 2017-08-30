Flooding possible as remnants of Harvey enter Middle TN - WSMV Channel 4

Flooding possible as remnants of Harvey enter Middle TN

NASHVILLE, TN

Middle Tennessee should be prepared for up to 6 to 8 inches of rain as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey enter the area on Thursday and Friday.

Several waves of rainfall are expected in the area beginning on Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday and Friday morning, according to 4WARN meteorologist Paul Heggen.

“The greatest threat of damaging weather will shape up Thursday and Thursday night,” said Heggen.

Middle Tennessee should expect 2 to 4 inches of widespread rainfall the remainder of the week with up to 6 to 8 inches possible in the Clarksville area northwest of Nashville.

Isolated tornadoes are also possible, especially southeast of Nashville, as the tropical storm goes through Middle Tennessee.

Heggen said the News 4 viewing area was on the edge of both the rainfall amounts and the tornado threat, so the forecast will be changing as the center of the system approaches the area.

A flash flood watch has already been issued for most of West Tennessee, including Benton, Decatur and Henry counties in the News 4 viewing area, through Friday.

Metro Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson issued a memo on Wednesday to employees warning them about potential flooding for the area.

Anderson asked all police department employees to keep an eye on several areas that are prone to flooding so that precautionary measures can be taken if needed.

Metro Water Services put together a list of locations in Nashville where isolated flooding may happen.

The timing of the greatest threat of flash flooding and severe weather appears to be Thursday afternoon through sunrise Friday.

