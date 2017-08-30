Red Cross in Nashville offering another hurricane relief training course

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey entering Middle Tennessee. Sustained rainfall through Friday may cause flash flooding around the area.More >>
An altercation before school at Columbia Central High School led to 13 students to be cited and four taken to juvenile detention, according to a news release.More >>
The Red Cross in Nashville is offering another training course for people wanting to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.More >>
A suspect is in custody after a threat prompted the lockdown of three schools in Sumner County on Wednesday morning.More >>
The Metro police chief has sent out a memo to employees warning them about potential flooding in the coming days as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey move through Nashville.More >>
The FAA said the Grumman American AA-1B aircraft crashed about 2,500 feet from the end of the runway around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Brian Watson, 39, is charged with solicitation for rape of a child. It's not clear what position Watson has with Metro Nashville Public Schools.More >>
Almost 100 search and rescue members from Tennessee will be deploying on Wednesday to Texas to help with rescues after Hurricane Harvey.More >>
According to Metro Water Services, the massive 2010 floods in Nashville made city officials realize there was a great need for improved communication and easily accessible information during emergencies.More >>
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >>
The Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood has created the “Nashville Statement,” stating that marriage is between one man and one woman.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
A Riverdale High School football player is recovering from surgery after breaking his femur during a game in Franklin on Friday night.More >>
Local researchers are hoping human blood can take the sting out of one of Tennessee’s most dangerous creatures.More >>
