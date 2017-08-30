Red Cross in Nashville offering another hurricane relief training course

The Red Cross in Nashville is offering another training course for people wanting to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Those who complete the course will be qualified to volunteer in Houston or any other area that's been affected by a natural disaster.

Red Cross officials will host the next training course on Thursday 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering will need to fill out a health form to answer questions about physical capabilities and limitations, though the Red Cross says there are plenty of opportunities for everyone.

The ideal volunteer is someone who has a flexible schedule and take off work for two weeks at a time, which is the minimum deployment period.

If you're interested in taking the training course in Nashville, call 615-250-4300 (option 1 for disaster) or email bobby.young@redcross.org to register.

The training sessions will be held at the Red Cross building on Charlotte Avenue.

The Nashville chapter of the Red Cross is planning on sending several waves of volunteers over the next few months, so if you complete one of these training courses, there's a good chance you could be on a truck heading to Texas or Louisiana sooner than later.

