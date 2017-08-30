MNPS employee charged with child sex crime in Murfreesboro

A Metro Schools employee was arrested in Murfreesboro in connection with a sex crime on Tuesday.

Brian Watson, 39, is charged with solicitation for rape of a child.

A detective in Murfreesboro found a Craigslist ad allegedly posted by Watson. According to the police report, the ad said the poster was seeking "mothers who were looking for a guy to teach their daughter about the joys of sex."

An undercover detective responded to the ad and communicated with Watson for six days before arranging a meetup at a local fast-food restaurant. Watson allegedly thought he would be meeting a 12-year-old girl.

Several police officers were waiting nearby when Watson reportedly came into the restaurant with his 9-month-old baby. He was arrested after handing over the child to the officer who was pretending to be involved in the ad.

The Department of Children's Services is now involved in the case.

Watson was employed as an electronics technician by Metro Nashville Public Schools. The school district says "he had no contact with youth" other than attending to electrical issues at schools. Watson has been placed on leave, pending the investigation.

A public information officer for Metro Schools released this statement:

MNPS confirms Brian Keith Watson was an employee of the school district. He has been placed on leave, pending the MPD investigation. Watson worked as an electronics technician. His office was located at Metro Southeast. He worked on a variety of electronics issues including school smoke alarms. He had no contact with youth, other than attending to electrical issues involving school maintenance.

