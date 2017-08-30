Tennessee emergency personnel deploying to Texas

Almost 100 search and rescue members from Tennessee will be deploying on Wednesday to Texas to help with rescues after Hurricane Harvey.

A total of 91 trained search and rescue members from Tennessee, representing 19 different city, county and state emergency, fire, medical services and rescue agencies will leave at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday to support Texas authorities.

Gov. Bill Haslam will make remarks to the team prior to their departure.

The team will be traveling in a convoy to College Station, TX.

The group includes a strike team from the Nashville Fire Department. Eight Nashville firefighters, two Nashville Fire Department paramedic/OEM divers and six Hendersonville firefighters will be part of the team.

The Nashville Fire Department and the Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management will be sending one rescue boat, an inflatable raft, two OEM F-350 trucks and two 15-passenger vans to help with the rescues.

"This is exactly why our personnel train so hard, both internally and with other departments like the Hendersonville’s Fire Department, which is sending six firefighters to work in unison with our personnel," said Deputy Fire Director William Swann. “We stand ready at a moment’s notice to respond to devastating situations, both here in Nashville and across the country. The volunteer spirit of Tennessee is going to be on full display in Texas."

Nashville's team is expecting to be deployed for eight days.

Our @NashvilleFD strike team is packing right now to go help with storm recovery in Texas. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/MQZ0KYTLh6 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 30, 2017

