Police chief sends out memo warning of flood-prone areas in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Metro police chief has sent out a memo to employees warning them about potential flooding in the coming days as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey move through Nashville.

The National Weather Service is predicting that Nashville will receive 3 to 7 inches of rain in the next seven days.

"While no major flooding is expected, it is likely that there will be areas of high water we need to monitor and take any appropriate action," said Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson in the memo.

Metro Water Services has put together a list of locations where isolated flooding may happen. These are areas that are close to creeks that are likely to flood first.

In a memo on Wednesday, Anderson asked all Metro Nashville Police Department employees to keep an eye on the following areas so that precautionary measures can be taken, if needed.

Mill Creek:

  • Culbertson Road
  • Bluff Road
  • Concord Road at Williamson County line
  • Blackman Road at Sevenmile Creek

Whites Creek:

  • Lickton Pike near Whites Creek High School

Browns Creek:

  • Creek Street
  • Hart Street
  • N. Hill Street
  • Craighead Street near Beaman Bottling plant
  • Bransford Avenue near the entrance to the Fairgrounds
  • Nolensville PIke near the entrance to the Fairgrounds

Harpeth River:

  • Newsome Station Road
  • Baseball fields on McPherson Drive, near Harpeth Bend Drive

Stones River:

  • 3100 Brandau Rd.
  • Baseball fields at 2326 Jackson Downs Blvd.

