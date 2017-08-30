Juvenile arrested after threat made to Sumner County school

The Metro police chief has sent out a memo to employees warning them about potential flooding in the coming days as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey move through Nashville.More >>
The Metro police chief has sent out a memo to employees warning them about potential flooding in the coming days as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey move through Nashville.More >>
Jeremy Johnson, a spokesman for Sumner County Schools, said a threat to Beech High School was called in Wednesday morning. Two nearby schools were also placed on lockdown.More >>
Jeremy Johnson, a spokesman for Sumner County Schools, said a threat to Beech High School was called in Wednesday morning. Two nearby schools were also placed on lockdown.More >>
The FAA said the Grumman American AA-1B aircraft crashed about 2,500 feet from the end of the runway around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
The FAA said the Grumman American AA-1B aircraft crashed about 2,500 feet from the end of the runway around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Brian Watson, 39, is charged with solicitation for rape of a child. It's not clear what position Watson has with Metro Nashville Public Schools.More >>
Brian Watson, 39, is charged with solicitation for rape of a child. It's not clear what position Watson has with Metro Nashville Public Schools.More >>
Almost 100 search and rescue members from Tennessee will be deploying on Wednesday to Texas to help with rescues after Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Almost 100 search and rescue members from Tennessee will be deploying on Wednesday to Texas to help with rescues after Hurricane Harvey.More >>
According to Metro Water Services, the massive 2010 floods in Nashville made city officials realize there was a great need for improved communication and easily accessible information during emergencies.More >>
According to Metro Water Services, the massive 2010 floods in Nashville made city officials realize there was a great need for improved communication and easily accessible information during emergencies.More >>
Many children begin using smartphones at an early age and can quickly be exposed to inappropriate content without parental involvement.More >>
Many children begin using smartphones at an early age and can quickly be exposed to inappropriate content without parental involvement.More >>
Tennessee economic development officials are accepting applications for projects to help elementary, middle and high school students develop career and job skills.More >>
Tennessee economic development officials are accepting applications for projects to help elementary, middle and high school students develop career and job skills.More >>
The Grand Ole Opry welcomed a new member into its prestigious circle on Tuesday night.More >>
The Grand Ole Opry welcomed a new member into its prestigious circle on Tuesday night.More >>
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
A Houston-based furniture store transformed two of its locations into shelters to support hundreds of people displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >>
Workers will try to remove a mysterious circular object with steel legs that has puzzle onlookers since it was found lodged underwater off a Rhode Island beach.More >>
The Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood has created the “Nashville Statement,” stating that marriage is between one man and one woman.More >>
The Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood has created the “Nashville Statement,” stating that marriage is between one man and one woman.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
A Riverdale High School football player is recovering from surgery after breaking his femur during a game in Franklin on Friday night.More >>
A Riverdale High School football player is recovering from surgery after breaking his femur during a game in Franklin on Friday night.More >>
Local researchers are hoping human blood can take the sting out of one of Tennessee’s most dangerous creatures.More >>
Local researchers are hoping human blood can take the sting out of one of Tennessee’s most dangerous creatures.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
The FAA said the Grumman American AA-1B aircraft crashed about 2,500 feet from the end of the runway around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
The FAA said the Grumman American AA-1B aircraft crashed about 2,500 feet from the end of the runway around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Jeremy Johnson, a spokesman for Sumner County Schools, said a threat to Beech High School was called in Wednesday morning. Two nearby schools were also placed on lockdown.More >>
Jeremy Johnson, a spokesman for Sumner County Schools, said a threat to Beech High School was called in Wednesday morning. Two nearby schools were also placed on lockdown.More >>