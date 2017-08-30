Juvenile arrested after threat made to Sumner County school

A suspect is in custody after a threat prompted the lockdown of three schools in Sumner County on Wednesday morning.

Jeremy Johnson, a spokesman for Sumner County Schools, said the threat to Beech High School was called in.

The caller reportedly mentioned gun violence as part of the threat.

Two nearby schools, T.W. Hunter Middle School and Beech Elementary School, were also placed on lockdown.

All students are safe but were kept inside their classrooms as a precaution.

Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford said he cannot release the suspect's name because he is a juvenile. He did say that they were able to track the suspect down quickly because of the information provided by the school. It's not clear how this individual is connected to the high school.

Johnson released this statement about the situation:

Beech High School was briefly placed on lockdown this morning due to a threat received via phone call. Law enforcement is on site. All students are safe. At this time, BHS and the two adjacent schools have moved to Alert Status where students are kept secure in the classrooms. We will continue to update parents and the community as soon as more information is available.

Deputies with the Sumner County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

