Beech High School in Sumner County on lockdown after threat

Several schools in Sumner County are on alert status following a threat.

Jeremy Johnson, a spokesman for Sumner County Schools, said a threat to Beech High School was called in Wednesday morning.

The caller reportedly mentioned shooting as part of the threat.

All students are said to be safe but are being kept inside their classrooms as a precaution.

Two nearby schools are also on lockdown. It's not clear which schools are included in this, but Beech Elementary School is nearby.

Deputies with the Sumner County Sheriff's Office have responded to the scene.

Johnson released this statement about the situation:

Beech High School was briefly placed on lockdown this morning due to a threat received via phone call. Law enforcement is on site. All students are safe. At this time, BHS and the two adjacent schools have moved to Alert Status where students are kept secure in the classrooms. We will continue to update parents and the community as soon as more information is available.

