Interactive map available to Nashville residents during emergencies

The NERVE website is designed to help with communication during emergencies. (WSMV)

City officials are trying to raise awareness about a free online tool available to Nashville residents in case of any natural disasters.

According to Metro Water Services, the massive 2010 floods in Nashville made city officials realize there was a great need for improved communication and easily accessible information during emergencies.

"In wake of the devastating and tragic flooding in the Houston area, we extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers and stand ready to send any available resources, when requested, as we know the damage and trauma massive flooding can cause," said the department in a news release. "In that spirit, we must always stay vigilant and ready to combat the destruction of natural disasters as they can happen without warning, as shown in the heartbreaking floods of Houston."

The Nashville Emergency Response Viewing Engine, or NERVE, is an interactive map that shows information about road closures, school closings, emergency shelters and food and water distribution centers.

The map uses flood data from the Nashville Situational Awareness for Flooding Events tool, which was developed by Metro officials, the U.S. Geological Survey, the Corps of Engineers and the National Weather Service. This data will help Metro Water Services employees make quick decisions during any flood emergency.

The website will only become active when the Nashville Emergency Operations Center is activated.

Metro Water Services will be hosting a demonstration of the NERVE website for the media on Thursday morning.

Click here to view the NERVE website.

