Chris Young surprised on stage with invite to join Grand Ole Opry

Vince Gill was there to surprise Chris Young. (Source: Grand Ole Opry)

Chris Young was invited to join the Opry on Tuesday night. (Source: Grand Ole Opry)

The Grand Ole Opry welcomed a new member into its prestigious circle on Tuesday night.

Vince Gill initially came on stage to deliver Chris Young's gold and platinum records.

Gill then made a joke that he never got paid for playing on Young's album.

"I'm still five years away from Social Security, and I'll tell ya what, I'll make you a deal. I'll forgive the session fees if you'll be the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry," Gill said.

Young was shocked and lifted Gill off the stage with a big hug before kissing the hallowed wooden circle on the Opry stage.

"You got me really good. I love you guys. I love everybody here. I love this place," Young said.

Young, who is a Murfreesboro native, recently made headlines for donating $100,000 to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

A formal induction ceremony will be held in October.

Click here to watch video of the full surprise on the Opry stage.

Click here to watch Chris Young talk about joining the Opry.

