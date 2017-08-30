Body found at playground at Lock Two Park in Donelson - WSMV Channel 4

Body found at playground at Lock Two Park in Donelson

Police said the body was found at the playground at Lock Two Park. (WSMV) Police said the body was found at the playground at Lock Two Park. (WSMV)
Several police officers responded to the scene Wednesday morning. (WSMV) Several police officers responded to the scene Wednesday morning. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating after a body was found at a playground in the Donelson area.

Officers responded to Lock Two Park on the Cumberland River after a shooting was reported.

It's not clear if the person was killed by gunshots.

