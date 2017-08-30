Apps allow parents more control over children's internet activities

Many children begin using smartphones at an early age and can quickly be exposed to inappropriate content without parental involvement.

Social media experts say parents shouldn't wait around. They recommend getting involved now and setting up parameters.

News 4 talked with Joshua Boyd, CEO of Computer Pros, who showed us three of the more popular parental control apps out right now.

An app called Screen Time lets you monitor your child's every move, block apps and more.

"Screen Time will allow you to set time limits for your child to be on their phone, whether it's surfing the web or whatever, and then in addition, with that one, it will allow you to create a task list," Boyd said.

You can create tasks like homework assignments, and as your child completes the task, they mark it off.

The basic plan is free. Premium plans cost a few dollars a month.

The app FamilyTime lets you block or monitor popular social media apps and gives you access to call logs and internet usage. It also supports geofencing that can alert you if your child leaves a designated area.

FamilyTime starts at about $1.15 a month.

And there's the classic Net Nanny app, which is one of the oldest parental monitoring packages.

Net Nanny allows you to block apps on your iPhone or your tablet or on the MAC or PC.

"You can block individual websites too, so if you don't want them going to YouTube.com, for example, you could block that," Boyd said.

This mutli-device platform has different plans that start around $9 per device.

