Police: 2 shot in north Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Police: 2 shot in north Nashville

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police are investigating a reported shooting in north Nashville on Tuesday night.

Police said officers were dispatched to the area of 23rd Avenue and Osage Street for a shots fired call.

While officers searched for victims and a crime scene, on person arrived at Nashville General Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Minutes later, a second victim with a gunshot wound arrived at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police said this investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.