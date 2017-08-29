Police: 2 shot in north Nashville

Metro police are investigating a reported shooting in north Nashville on Tuesday night.

Police said officers were dispatched to the area of 23rd Avenue and Osage Street for a shots fired call.

While officers searched for victims and a crime scene, on person arrived at Nashville General Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Minutes later, a second victim with a gunshot wound arrived at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police said this investigation is ongoing.

