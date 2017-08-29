Groups meet about Greer Stadium to 'clear up misinformation'

Greer Stadium was the home of the Nashville Sounds until 2014. (WSMV)

"Clearing up misinformation" was the mission of a community meeting surrounding the redevelopment of the Greer Stadium site on Tuesday night.

Since the bid was awarded to Cloud Hill Partnership, whose plan includes housing, retail, a cultural center and performance space, developers have been met with backlash to preserve the area near historic Fort Negley.

The Civil War-era fort is believed to be the gravesite of hundreds of former slaves and free blacks who fought and died while building it.

A representative from the Friends of Fort Negley was invited to the Tuesday night meeting at First Baptist Church Capitol Hill to share a historical perspective.

Developers say they came to listen and learn.

“We're able to learn what's important to people, how they want things measured, what their expectations are," said Bert Mathew, part of the development team and president of the Matthews Company. "And we're listening and learning from all of that."

"It is a hot topic," said Charlane Oliver, president of Equity Alliance, which hosted the event. "We were not quite expecting what we got into, but we are glad to be a part of this and be a voice for people of color in the community."

Equity Alliance is a nonprofit whose mission is to encourage people of color to be informed and civically engaged – and to make their voices heard.

