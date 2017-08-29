Police identify 2 killed in plane crash near Portland airport

Viewer photo of the plane crash in Portland, TN. (Source: John Stegmeier)

Two people were killed in the plane crash in Portland, TN. (WSMV)

Police have identified the two people who were killed in a plane crash near the Portland Municipal Airport on Tuesday.

The FAA said the Grumman American AA-1B aircraft crashed about 2,500 feet from the end of the runway around 7:20 p.m.

Portland Police Chief Anthony Heavner said the plane crashed after hitting a tree while attempting to land.

The two people who were on board were both thrown from the aircraft upon impact.

Harold Ray Mckissack, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, 33-year-old Raferal Johnson, died late Tuesday night after being flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A News 4 viewer said he heard a noise that sounded like an engine backfiring and saw the plane turn around before it crashed.

Heavner said the crash is certainly unusual and was very devastating.

"Anytime you have something tragic like this happen ... it's a sad day ... we just want to wish the families of those involved comfort at this time," Heavner said.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

