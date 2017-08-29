Police identify 2 killed in plane crash near Portland airport - WSMV Channel 4

Police identify 2 killed in plane crash near Portland airport

Posted: Updated:
Two people were killed in the plane crash in Portland, TN. (WSMV) Two people were killed in the plane crash in Portland, TN. (WSMV)
Viewer photo of the plane crash in Portland, TN. (Source: John Stegmeier) Viewer photo of the plane crash in Portland, TN. (Source: John Stegmeier)
PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) -

Police have identified the two people who were killed in a plane crash near the Portland Municipal Airport on Tuesday.

The FAA said the Grumman American AA-1B aircraft crashed about 2,500 feet from the end of the runway around 7:20 p.m.

Portland Police Chief Anthony Heavner said the plane crashed after hitting a tree while attempting to land.

The two people who were on board were both thrown from the aircraft upon impact.

Harold Ray Mckissack, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, 33-year-old Raferal Johnson, died late Tuesday night after being flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

A News 4 viewer said he heard a noise that sounded like an engine backfiring and saw the plane turn around before it crashed.

Heavner said the crash is certainly unusual and was very devastating.

"Anytime you have something tragic like this happen ... it's a sad day ... we just want to wish the families of those involved comfort at this time," Heavner said.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Police identify 2 killed in plane crash near Portland airportMore>>

  • Special

    Sumner County news

    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.