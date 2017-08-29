1 killed, 1 injured in plane crash near Portland airport

Police say one person was killed and another seriously injured in a plane crash near the Portland Municipal Airport on Tuesday night.

The FAA said the Grumman American AA-1B aircraft crashed about 2,500 feet from the end of the runway around 7:45 p.m.

Portland Police Chief Anthony Heavner said the plane crashed after hitting a tree while attempting to land.

The FAA said two people were on board at the time of the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person is seriously injured and was flown to an area hospital.

The victims have not been identified.

News 4 has a crew en route to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.