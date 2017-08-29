2 killed in plane crash near Portland airport

Viewer photo of the plane crash in Portland, TN. (Source: John Stegmeier)

Federal investigators will be in the Midstate on Wednesday morning trying to figure out what caused a deadly plane crash near the Portland Municipal Airport.

The FAA said the Grumman American AA-1B aircraft crashed about 2,500 feet from the end of the runway around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Portland Police Chief Anthony Heavner said the plane crashed after hitting a tree while attempting to land.

The FAA said two people were on board at the time of the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person died after being flown to an area hospital.

The victims have not been identified.

A News 4 viewer said he heard a noise that sounded like an engine backfiring and saw the plane turn around before it crashed.

Heavner said the crash is certainly unusual and was very devastating.

"Anytime you have something tragic like this happen ... it's a sad day ... we just want to wish the families of those involved comfort at this time," Heavner said.

