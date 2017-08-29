Family wants answers after HS quarterback breaks leg in game, has to wait for ambulance

A Riverdale High School football player is recovering from surgery after breaking his femur during a game in Franklin on Friday night.

Now his father is questioning why there was no ambulance at the game when his son went down.

Christian Souffrant was leading the Riverdale football team to a 2-0 start on the season when he broke his leg after being tackled from behind. The quarterback is now done for the year, and his high school career is over.

“I’ve never heard a stadium so quiet,” Souffrant recalled. “I’ve never laid on the field like I did Friday night.”

His father, Gerald Souffrant ran across the field to be with his son after the injury.

“I’d never seen him in such pain. He held my hand. He was squeezing my hand saying ‘It hurts.’” Gerald Souffrant said. “The first thing you think about is ‘How can I help my child?’”

Souffrant laid on the field for more than 14 minutes before a Williamson Medical Center ambulance arrived and EMTs carted him away.

According to Williamson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney, the ambulance had been at the game earlier but had to leave for another emergency. Looney said the district has an agreement with the hospital to provide ambulances at football games across the county as a courtesy.

“I’m glad the ambulance was able to come back,” Looney said. “Fourteen minutes seems like a reasonable amount of time. It wasn’t a life-and-death situation as I understand it.”

A spokesperson for Rutherford County Schools said that district pays for an ambulance service to be at the football games, so had it been a home game for Riverdale there would have been an ambulance there.

Gerald Souffrant said he hopes other districts will take notice of his son’s story and pay for ambulances to be at the games from start to finish.

“Things happen. We can’t control that,” he said. “But if we can at least minimize the time from the point it happens to the point they get help it makes it a whole lot easier for the parent and the injured child.”

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.