Franklin family with loved one in hospice care rescued during Texas flooding

In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened for a Franklin, TN, family visiting loved ones in Texas.

A unique circumstance led them to a difficult decision Monday. They weren't sure whether to board a rescue boat or stay put.

Days ago, Edye and Tim Bisagno of Franklin left for Houston. They were going to help care for Tim's mother, Uldine Bisagno.

"My mother-in-law was diagnosed with brain cancer," Edye said. "We had just called in hospice two days before for my mother-in-law."

As the water began to rise, the family started bagging up memories. Those memories spanned the 63 years of Uldine and husband John Bisagno's long marriage.

"This is my house that I've grown up in right there," said Tim, pointing to a Lakeside Forest Drive house surrounded by water in a video posted to Facebook. "The water's probably at the front door."

Neighbors leaving across the street offered their house to the family. The family called on the help of a few men they'd never met, total strangers walking by, to help carry Uldine across the flooded street.

Some members of the family began boarding rescue boats, but Edye was left with questions. Was Uldine in the health to board one of the boats? Was it even safe to stay?

"It'd be easy to say, 'next boat comes along, we're grabbing it and going to a shelter,'" she said. "She would not do well at a shelter. She's in a hospital bed from hospice. My brother-in-law who's with the Houston Fire Department, he said, 'Y'all go to a shelter, which are filling up very quickly. She will not be in as much a comfortable position as she is now at the second floor of a neighbor's house.' We are in a nice spot, but we don't know how long that will last. If we stay and things get worse here, we have to get somewhere. We had about two inches of water in the downstairs. That part was scary. How bad is this thing going to get? There's fear to leave, there's fear to stay. That's not a good decision maker. Faith is a better decision maker than fear.

"If you're stuck on the second floor, and you can't get to the bottom floor over a wind issue, tree falling issue or power lines issue, that can be devastating," Edye continued. "We are close to those high lines. They've been popping a lot. When they blow, it sounds like a cannon blowing. That happens several times a day."

The family made the call. They had to get Uldine on a boat and leave the neighborhood.

A cell phone video by Edye showed Uldine in her wheelchair, sitting on a boat as it made its way through flooded streets Monday night.

Tuesday, Edye said Uldine and the rest of the family were staying at a relative's house a few miles away. That house hasn't seen any flooding.

"We thank you for your prayers, and we're praising Jesus for our protection and our provision," Edye said. "Thank y'all so much.

"It's times like this you realize, we all need each other," she added. "It was a beautiful bonding time of humans helping humans. It does give you an appreciation for strangers. If people would only look deeper, that would be amazing."

