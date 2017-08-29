Police: Incident at Wendy's led to shooting, crash on I-40

When the News 4 I-Team first reported on complaints of former employees that lead exposure at The Range at Dave’s made them sick, its owner said it was one of the safest, cleanest ranges in the region.More >>
Metro police said a shooting led to a crash on Interstate 40 in downtown Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Police departments across the country now have access to all types of military gear, including grenades and large-caliber weapons.More >>
Officials said the victim was struck around 7:20 a.m. while walking along the tracks near the bridge at Stewarts Ferry Pike.More >>
The Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood has created the “Nashville Statement,” stating that marriage is between one man and one woman.More >>
A woman was killed in a crash in southeast Nashville on Tuesday morning.More >>
The Better Business Bureau is asking people donating to help victims of Hurricane Harvey to use caution and make sure their donations are helping the people who need it most.More >>
Amy Adams Strunk, the controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans, is donating $1 million to J.J. Watt’s YouCaring drive, which will help those in need in the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, the team announced on Tuesday.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry says one of the options being considered to help Nashville’s traffic woes is an underground transit system.More >>
Republican Sen. Bob Corker says he doesn't believe he has lost support in Tennessee over his criticism of President Donald Trump's response to a deadly white nationalist protest.More >>
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >>
From jam bands to pop sensations, Ascend Amphitheater has had quite the lineup this year. While concert goers are grooving to the music, many at home have had enough. They say the noise is out of control.More >>
More than 2,000 rescues have taken place in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and that number is expected to grow.More >>
Local researchers are hoping human blood can take the sting out of one of Tennessee’s most dangerous creatures.More >>
An overturned dump truck temporarily blocked all northbound lanes near Old Hickory Boulevard, which is just north of Brentwood.More >>
A 3-year-old girl is recovering after being bit by a shark at a Florida beach.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has uprooted millions of lives, and the cost of recovery doesn’t just stop with money. It will take time, effort, and selfless acts to restore what once was. And thankfully, there are people out there who are helping, and sometimes, in style.More >>
As a van full of family members tried to escape Harvey, violent floodwaters engulfed the vehicle and six people are now presumed dead, a relative told the Associated Press.More >>
