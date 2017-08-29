Police: Incident at Wendy's led to shooting, crash on I-40

Metro police said a shooting led to a crash on Interstate 40 in downtown Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim told officers he was at Wendy’s on Jefferson Street and John A Merritt Boulevard when he got into an altercation with another man driving a white Nissan Altima.

Police said the suspect followed the victim before firing shots at him while driving on I-40, causing him to run off the road and crash.

I-40 East near Church Street was completely shut down while investigators were on the scene, but traffic is now beginning to move. Two lanes are still shut down at this time.

Police said the victim was not shot but suffered injuries in the crash.

The alleged gunman is not in custody at this time.

