Middle TN police depts. now have access to military-grade weapons, equipment

Police departments across the country now have access to all types of military gear, including grenades and large-caliber weapons.

President Donald Trump signed a new executive order Monday reversing an Obama-era ban.

Several Middle Tennessee police departments have equipment from the military, and officers told News 4 they mainly use it for searches, rescues or weather emergency situations.

"If this equipment wasn't being used it would be sitting somewhere in a location basically rotting away," said Sgt. PJ Hardy with Lebanon police.

After 2015, police had limited access to wheeled armored vehicles and aircraft. Hardy said Lebanon police have trucks, bulldozers and an armored vehicle. None of the department's military equipment has weapons, and Lebanon's officers don't use it to fight local crime, Hardy said.

"We do have an armored vehicle and again that's used for rescue operations and to assist our SWAT members getting safely from one location to another," Hardy said.

President Barack Obama worried about the federal program militarizing police after criticism mounted over the Ferguson police response to riots in 2014. So Obama banned police from getting tracked armored vehicles, bayonets and grenade launchers as well as large-caliber weapons and ammunition. On Monday U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Trump reinstated all of it.

"These are the types of helmets and gear that stopped a bullet and saved the life of an officer during the Orlando nightclub shooting," Sessions said.

Hardy said Lebanon has no plans to ask for any of the previously banned items, and they will take care of what they have.

"If they need it back, God forbid we get into a war-type situation and they need it, they know where it's at," Hardy said. "We maintain it, keep it in good shape, and it's good to go."

Robertson County Sheriff's Office and Williamson County Sheriff's Office also have armored vehicles from the military. The Metro Nashville Police Department has four helicopters from the surplus program, and a Metro police spokesperson said they have no plans to request any of the items that were banned.

