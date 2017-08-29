Mayor Barry says 'Nashville Statement' does not represent city's values

The Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood has created the “Nashville Statement,” stating that marriage is between one man and one woman.

It has been signed by professors, counselors and pastors. But Mayor Megan Barry said despite its name, the statement has no place in Nashville.

Those who sign the statement agree they “affirm that God has designed marriage to be a covenantal, sexual, procreative, lifelong union between one man and woman,” and they deny homosexual or polygamous relationships.

Barry tweeted Tuesday morning that the “so-called ‘Nashville Statement’ is poorly named and does not represent the inclusive values of the city & people of Nashville.”

“They used Nashville in the context, and that’s not our Nashville,” Barry said. “I wanted to be very clear that was not something Nashville was coming out with.”

The initiative talks about Western culture becoming post-Christian. It says the 21st century creates great challenges to the church and now is the time to affirm traditional marriage values.

The agreement dives deeper into what the group calls “transgenderism” and says approving of it is sinful and dishonorable to God.

News 4 reached out to the coalition to see why it used Nashville in the name. Its president said it was because the coalition finalized the draft at a conference in the city.

