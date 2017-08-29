Woman killed in crash near Nolensville Pike

A woman was killed in a crash in southeast Nashville on Tuesday morning.

Police said Dawn Aziz was riding in a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban with her husband on Bluff Road near Nolensville Pike when the vehicle traveled off the ride side of the road around 8:15 a.m.

The driver over-corrected and drove into the path of a 2008 Ford F-250, which struck the passenger side of the Suburban.

Aziz, 44, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died. Her husband and their two sons were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, 18-year-old Jordan Ponce, and his two passengers were not injured.

