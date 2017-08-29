BBB warns of dubious charities in wake of Hurricane Harvey

The Better Business Bureau is asking people donating to help victims of Hurricane Harvey to use caution and make sure their donations are helping the people who need it most.

“The devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey prompts us to do what we can to help as soon as possible, but donors need to be aware of key cautions so that their generosity will get to those in need quickly,” H. Art Taylor, president and CEO of BBB Wise Giving Alliance, said in a release.

The BBB said it is already seeing dubious crowd-funding campaigns and so-called “storm chasers” looking to make money off of clean-up efforts.

The BBB shared the following tips to avoid questionable charities:

Verify the trustworthiness of relief organizations at Give.org.

See if the charity has an on-the-ground presence in the impacted areas.

Find out if the charity is providing direct aid or raising money for other groups.

Be cautious about gifts of clothing, food or other in-kind donations.

Understand crowd-funding.

Remember that every disaster has several phases.

Understand recovery time line and that recovery will be a long-term activity that can take months or years to accomplish.

Plan ahead for future disasters.

