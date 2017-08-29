Titans’ owner Strunk donates $1 million to J.J. Watt's flood relief fund

Amy Adams Strunk, the controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans, is donating $1 million to J.J. Watt’s YouCaring drive, which will help those in need in the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, the team announced on Tuesday.

“The flooding and devastation to the Houston area has been painful to watch,” Strunk said in a statement on the team’s website. “As a native to the area, I have been so encouraged to see how the locals and the nation as a whole have come together to help one another.”

Strunk’s father, Bud Adams, created the Houston Oilers in 1960 and the team played in the city until the move to Tennessee in 1997.

Strunk’s donation is in addition to the $25,000 the Titans Foundation donated to the American Red Cross over the weekend.

“The NFL, at the end of the day, is a family that helps one another in times of need,” said Strunk. “J.J. has created a dynamic where boots will be on the ground with immediate aid to those who need it.

"The Titans want to be a part of his effort to help the Houston community as it rebuilds. I talked with him earlier today and he was very appreciative. We discussed his plans and I know he is determined to help as many people as he can."

J.J. Watt created the Houston Flood Relief Fund on Sunday. As of 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, more than $2.1 million has been raised through the YouCaring site.

