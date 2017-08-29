Mayor Barry discusses possibility of underground transit system

Mayor Megan Barry says one of the options being considered to help Nashville’s traffic woes is an underground transit system.

Barry said they are still developing that plan.

The plan is being made possible through the IMPROVE Act, which was signed into law earlier this year.

Data, research and public input is still being compiled to create the comprehensive plan. The city still does not know the costs for the system or how it will be funded.

The goal is to get a transit plan referendum on the ballot for the next scheduled election in May of 2018.

Barry said Nashville needs to start working on this package sooner rather than later.

“We are absolutely looking at the feasibility of different ways getting people through downtown, not excluding going underground,” Barry said. “But there's lots of different ways, and we have to think about the best way to do that with the least impact."

In order to get the referendum on the ballot and meet the requirements of the IMPROVE Act, a plan must be released, allowing plenty of time for public input. There must also be several independent audits of the financing plan. The Metro Council must also approve it.

