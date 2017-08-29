Mayor Barry discusses possibility of underground transit system

A woman was killed in a crash in southeast Nashville on Tuesday morning.More >>
The Better Business Bureau is asking people donating to help victims of Hurricane Harvey to use caution and make sure their donations are helping the people who need it most.More >>
Amy Adams Strunk, the controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans, is donating $1 million to J.J. Watt’s YouCaring drive, which will help those in need in the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, the team announced on Tuesday.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry says one of the options being considered to help Nashville’s traffic woes is an underground transit system.More >>
Republican Sen. Bob Corker says he doesn't believe he has lost support in Tennessee over his criticism of President Donald Trump's response to a deadly white nationalist protest.More >>
Two motorcycle police officers were injured while responding to a crash in Murfreesboro on Tuesday morning.More >>
NES crews have been dispatched to determine the issue. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
A Tennessee organization has established a recovery fund to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Officials said the victim was struck around 7:20 a.m. while walking along the tracks near the bridge at Stewarts Ferry Pike.More >>
The American Red Cross is hosting special training courses for Nashville volunteers wanting to help in Texas.More >>
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >>
From jam bands to pop sensations, Ascend Amphitheater has had quite the lineup this year. While concert goers are grooving to the music, many at home have had enough. They say the noise is out of control.More >>
Officials said the victim was struck around 7:20 a.m. while walking along the tracks near the bridge at Stewarts Ferry Pike.More >>
More than 2,000 rescues have taken place in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and that number is expected to grow.More >>
Local researchers are hoping human blood can take the sting out of one of Tennessee’s most dangerous creatures.More >>
An overturned dump truck temporarily blocked all northbound lanes near Old Hickory Boulevard, which is just north of Brentwood.More >>
As a van full of family members tried to escape Harvey, violent floodwaters engulfed the vehicle and six people are now presumed dead, a relative told the Associated Press.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has uprooted millions of lives, and the cost of recovery doesn’t just stop with money. It will take time, effort, and selfless acts to restore what once was. And thankfully, there are people out there who are helping, and sometimes, in style.More >>
One of the most iconic films of all-time is being pulled by a Memphis theater due to concerns the storyline is too insensitive.More >>
