Power outage affecting 2,600 NES customers near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Over 2,600 NES customers are without power near downtown Nashville.

The outage is affecting businesses and residents near Hermitage Avenue.

NES crews have been dispatched to determine the issue.

