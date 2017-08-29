Power outage affecting 2,600 NES customers near downtown Nashville

NES crews have been dispatched to determine the issue. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
A Tennessee organization has established a recovery fund to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Officials said the victim was struck around 7:20 a.m. while walking along the tracks near the bridge at Stewarts Ferry Pike.More >>
The American Red Cross is hosting special training courses for Nashville volunteers wanting to help in Texas.More >>
A defense attorney for the driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students in November says the bus driver swerved to avoid a collision with a second vehicle.More >>
Two motorcycle police officers were injured while responding to a crash in Murfreesboro on Tuesday morning.More >>
Interstate 24 near Nissan Stadium will be closed four weekends in September and October to allow for a bridge replacement and rehabilitation project, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.More >>
Local researchers are hoping human blood can take the sting out of one of Tennessee’s most dangerous creatures.More >>
An overturned dump truck temporarily blocked all northbound lanes near Old Hickory Boulevard, which is just north of Brentwood.More >>
Three people have been displaced after a fire damaged their townhome in Murfreesboro.More >>
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >>
From jam bands to pop sensations, Ascend Amphitheater has had quite the lineup this year. While concert goers are grooving to the music, many at home have had enough. They say the noise is out of control.More >>
More than 2,000 rescues have taken place in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and that number is expected to grow.More >>
Officials said the victim was struck around 7:20 a.m. while walking along the tracks near the bridge at Stewarts Ferry Pike.More >>
Local researchers are hoping human blood can take the sting out of one of Tennessee’s most dangerous creatures.More >>
An overturned dump truck temporarily blocked all northbound lanes near Old Hickory Boulevard, which is just north of Brentwood.More >>
As a van full of family members tried to escape Harvey, violent floodwaters engulfed the vehicle and six people are now presumed dead, a relative told the Associated Press.More >>
One of the most iconic films of all-time is being pulled by a Memphis theater due to concerns the storyline is too insensitive.More >>
A Nashville man has learned he will be spending the next 35 years behind bars in federal prison.More >>
