Attorney: Second vehicle involved in deadly school bus crash

NES crews have been dispatched to determine the issue.
A Tennessee organization has established a recovery fund to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Officials said the victim was struck around 7:20 a.m. while walking along the tracks near the bridge at Stewarts Ferry Pike.
The American Red Cross is hosting special training courses for Nashville volunteers wanting to help in Texas.
A defense attorney for the driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students in November says the bus driver swerved to avoid a collision with a second vehicle.
Two motorcycle police officers were injured while responding to a crash in Murfreesboro on Tuesday morning.
Interstate 24 near Nissan Stadium will be closed four weekends in September and October to allow for a bridge replacement and rehabilitation project, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Local researchers are hoping human blood can take the sting out of one of Tennessee's most dangerous creatures.
An overturned dump truck temporarily blocked all northbound lanes near Old Hickory Boulevard, which is just north of Brentwood.
Three people have been displaced after a fire damaged their townhome in Murfreesboro.
