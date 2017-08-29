Murfreesboro police suspend motorcycle program after crash

Two officers were injured while responding to a crash. (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

The Murfreesboro Police Department announced Tuesday it was suspending the department's motorcycle program after another crash on Tuesday morning.

In a release, Police Chief Karl Durr said the department had been discussing the use of police motorcycles since a crash in July when Officer Matt Stern suffered serious injuries.

"Until the issue is fully discussed and evaluated, we will implement a safety stand down of the motorcycle program," said Durr in a news release. "Effective immediately, officers assigned to the motor unit will conduct traffic operations in police issued cars until further notice."

Officers Chris Harris and Chris Waters were involved in a minor injury crash while responding to a crash in Murfreesboro on Tuesday morning.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"Following Officer Matt Stern's motorcycle crash, staff began discussing the use and deployment of police motorcycles," said Durr in a news release. "Lt. Clayton Williams has been collecting policies from other agencies so as to make an informed recommendation to command staff on the risk and rewards of various options regarding motorcycles and responses to vehicle crashes."

Murfreesboro police respond to more than 5,000 vehicle crashes annually.

