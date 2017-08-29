2 Murfreesboro motorcycle officers injured in crash - WSMV Channel 4

2 Murfreesboro motorcycle officers injured in crash

Posted: Updated:
Two officers were injured while responding to a crash. (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department) Two officers were injured while responding to a crash. (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Two motorcycle police officers were injured while responding to a crash in Murfreesboro on Tuesday morning.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.