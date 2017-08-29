2 Murfreesboro motorcycle officers injured in crash

Two officers were injured while responding to a crash. (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Two motorcycle police officers were injured while responding to a crash in Murfreesboro on Tuesday morning.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

