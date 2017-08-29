I-24 to close this weekend for bridge repair project

A portion of Interstate 24 will be closed for four weekends this fall. (Source: TDOT)

Interstate 24 near Nissan Stadium will be closed for four weekends in September and October to allow for a bridge replacement and rehabilitation project, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The interstate between I-40 and I-65 will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday and will reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday on weekends beginning Friday, Sept. 29.

The closures will tentatively occur:

Friday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 2, 6 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 9, 6 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 23, 6 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., through Monday, Oct. 30, 6 a.m.

Because the closings are dependent on the weather, TDOT will announce on Wednesday prior to each planned closing whether the closures will happen.

The $28.5 million project will replace the I-24 bridges that cross over Oldham Street and Spring Street on the eastern loop of downtown and include deck repairs to the Silliman Evans Bridge, as well as drainage work at the Shelby Avenue exit. The entire area will be resurfaced as part of the project.

The bridges will be replaced using Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) methods, which speed up construction and repair of highways and bridges by allowing short-term, total road or bridge closures to allow crews the space to do their jobs and the ability to work around the clock. This dramatically reduces the time to complete a project and the long-term inconvenience to motorists.

TDOT has orchestrated several successful ABC projects on downtown Nashville interstates, including the Fast Fix 8 project in 2015 which replaced eight bridges on I-40, and the 2012 replacement of the I-24 bridges over Woodland Street and Main Street in East Nashville, which required the same interstate closure configuration on I-24 as the current project.

Project information, including detour maps, are available online.

TDOT announced the project in June and held neighborhood meetings to discuss the projects.

Color-coded map to help you out with the detours around the 24 closure this weekend. pic.twitter.com/AGGzYs9CCY — Melanie Layden (@MelanieLaydenTV) September 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.