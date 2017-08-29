I-24 to close this weekend for bridge repair project

Emanuel Samson, the suspected gunman in the Antioch church shooting, is expected to go before a judge Wednesday morning.More >>
Police are investigating an apparent break-in at an Antioch business. According to police, someone busted through the window at the Pain Management Group on Crossings Boulevard around 1 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The search is on for the man who broke into the Harley-Davidson store on Fesslers Lane.More >>
The victim, Joshua Josiah Hadra, was found dead in his car at the Mini Mart in Puryear on Saturday night.More >>
Interstate 24 near Nissan Stadium will be closed four weekends in September and October to allow for a bridge replacement and rehabilitation project.More >>
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services has been awarded a $10 million federal grant to help with the state's drug addiction epidemic.More >>
Police are searching for a woman who threw an unidentified liquid, injuring five Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority employees.More >>
Few people in Tennessee thought Bob Corker wouldn't run for a third term next year.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed a new circuit court judge for the district that serves Memphis.More >>
Two former Tennessee school bus drivers accused under a new law of using electronic devices while behind the wheel have pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
A purveyor of fake news who became famous for influencing the 2016 presidential election has died, the man's brother said.More >>
While some say the Tennessee Titans and NFL players have a right to protest during the national anthem, others say this is the last straw and they will not be supporting the team or the NFL anymore.More >>
Minister Joey Spann, who was shot during the attack at an Antioch church on Sunday, recounted the terrifying encounter he had with the gunman.More >>
For the last seven years, lights could be seen dancing at Jellystone Park. But it will be dark this year.More >>
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >>
Two Chicago police officers will be reprimanded after they were photographed kneeling with a civil rights activist in support of nationwide protests.More >>
A 24-year-old woman who battled cancer as a child has fulfilled her dream of becoming a nurse at the hospital where she received treatment.More >>
The first victim in the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ was also the only person who died in the gunfire.More >>
A Pennsylvania funeral director has been charged with abusing corpses for allegedly taking cellphone pictures of the dead to "gross out" her friends and family.More >>
