3 displaced after fire at townhome in Murfreesboro

Three people have been displaced after a fire damaged their townhome in Murfreesboro.

Firefighters responded to the Aspen Heights apartments on Old Castle Drive just after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

According to the company's website, Aspen Heights is an off-campus student housing complex.

The Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue Department said no one was injured in the fire, but the apartment sustained moderate damage.

An adjoining townhouse has minor smoke damage.

The Fire Marshal's Office has opened an investigation into the cause.

