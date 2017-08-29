Pedestrian hit, killed by Music City Star train in Donelson

The crash happened in Donelson on Tuesday morning. (Source: Nashville Fire Department)

Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by the train. (WSMV)

Police say a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a Music City Star train on Tuesday morning.

The victim's body was reportedly found near the Stones River Greenway in the Donelson area.

The operators of the Music City Star released this statement:

This morning, an incident occurred involving the Music City Star during regular morning commute service, headed to downtown Nashville near Stewart’s Ferry Pike. A pedestrian was struck and fatally injured. At this time, police are on the scene and RTA Operations staff is investigating. We will provide more information as it is made available. Our deepest sympathies go out to the deceased and their family.

The Regional Transportation Authority oversees the operation of the Music City Star, which connects Wilson and Davidson counties. There are three trains that stop at six locations during the week.

A News 4 viewer sent in a photo of train passengers being moved onto a different train.

@WSMV changing trains due to pedestrian being hit. pic.twitter.com/sv6jJxqP7U — Jean Seabolt (@SeaboltJean) August 29, 2017

Happening Now: @NashvilleFD responding to a pedestrian hit by a train in Donelson. pic.twitter.com/Kzu174l9Y1 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 29, 2017

