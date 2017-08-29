Pedestrian hit, killed by Music City Star train in Donelson - WSMV Channel 4

Pedestrian hit, killed by Music City Star train in Donelson

Posted: Updated:
Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by the train. (WSMV) Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by the train. (WSMV)
The crash happened in Donelson on Tuesday morning. (Source: Nashville Fire Department) The crash happened in Donelson on Tuesday morning. (Source: Nashville Fire Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a Music City Star train on Tuesday morning.

The victim's body was reportedly found near the Stones River Greenway in the Donelson area.

The operators of the Music City Star released this statement:

This morning, an incident occurred involving the Music City Star during regular morning commute service, headed to downtown Nashville near Stewart’s Ferry Pike. A pedestrian was struck and fatally injured. At this time, police are on the scene and RTA Operations staff is investigating. We will provide more information as it is made available. Our deepest sympathies go out to the deceased and their family.

The Regional Transportation Authority oversees the operation of the Music City Star, which connects Wilson and Davidson counties. There are three trains that stop at six locations during the week.

A News 4 viewer sent in a photo of train passengers being moved onto a different train. 

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Pedestrian hit, killed by Music City Star train in DonelsonMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.