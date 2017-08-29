Rollover crash closing I-65 North in south Nashville

The wreck was reported just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: TDOT)

A rollover crash on Interstate 65 is causing major delays for drivers during rush hour in south Nashville.

An overturned dump truck has closed I-65 North near Old Hickory Boulevard, which is just north of Brentwood.

According to TDOT, the wreck was reported just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the rollover crash.

Right now, I-65 is estimated to reopen by 7:04 a.m., according to the TDOT website.

Southbound lanes are not being affected at this time.

