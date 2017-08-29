I-65 North reopens after rollover crash in south Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

I-65 North reopens after rollover crash in south Nashville

The wreck was reported just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: TDOT) The wreck was reported just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: TDOT)
A rollover crash on Interstate 65 caused major delays for drivers during rush hour Tuesday morning.

An overturned dump truck temporarily blocked all northbound lanes near Old Hickory Boulevard, which is just north of Brentwood.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The wreck was reported just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. The crash was cleared before 9:30 a.m.

