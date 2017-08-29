2 lanes reopen after rollover crash on I-65 North in south Nashville

The wreck was reported just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: TDOT)

A rollover crash on Interstate 65 is causing major delays for drivers during rush hour in south Nashville.

An overturned dump truck temporarily blocked all lanes of I-65 North near Old Hickory Boulevard, which is just north of Brentwood. Two lanes have reopened since then.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The wreck was reported just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. The crash is expected to be cleared by 8:04 a.m., according to the TDOT website.

Southbound lanes are not being affected at this time.

