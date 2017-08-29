Nashville man sentenced to 35 years for violent crime spree

A Nashville man has learned he will be spending the next 35 years behind bars in federal prison.

Calvin Starks, 22, has been sentenced for a 2014 crime spree in the J.C. Napier area.

Police say his crimes included shooting two people. One victim later died.

Starks' cousin and mother were also charged in connection with the case.

Starks will not be eligible for parole during his sentence.

