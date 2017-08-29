Red Cross in Nashville training volunteers for hurricane relief

The American Red Cross is hosting special training courses for Nashville volunteers wanting to help in Texas.

Those who complete the course will be ready to go help with relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

The first training course is tonight... there will be another tomorrow.

The Red Cross sent its first wave of volunteers to Texas and Louisiana on Monday. Four volunteers left in the morning in the large disaster relief trucks.

They'll mainly be going to shelters to provide food for people who have been displaced from their homes.

Nationwide, the Red Cross has brought in more than 80 tractor-trailer loads of cots, blankets, meals, kitchen supplies and cleaning supplies to Texas.

There's enough shelter supplies right now for 34,000 people, with additional supplies for 18,000 more people on the way.

But, as the rain continues to pummel Texas, that need will likely only grow.

If you're interested in taking the training course in Nashville, call 615-250-4300 to register. The trainings will be held at the Red Cross building on Charlotte Avenue.

Tuesday, Aug. 29 - 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30 - 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Nashville chapter of the Red Cross is planning on sending several waves of volunteers over the next few months, so if you complete one of these training courses, there's a good chance you could be on a truck heading to Texas or Louisiana sooner than later.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.